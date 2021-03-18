Celer Network (CELR) Market Capitalization Achieves $265.40 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 48.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $265.40 million and approximately $203.72 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00673552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026721 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00036122 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,448,112,747 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

