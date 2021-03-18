Celo Dollar Tops One Day Volume of $242,373.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $42.37 million and $242,373.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 42,284,570 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

