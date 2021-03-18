Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) were down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.48. Approximately 1,397,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,694,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Celsius by 559.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Celsius by 7.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Celsius by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Celsius by 202.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 52,250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 303.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,816 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

