Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 target price (up from C$13.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CVE opened at C$10.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$10.77. The company has a market cap of C$20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.22%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

