Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 8,949,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,217,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0137 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,707 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,902,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after buying an additional 1,978,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 340,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 121,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

