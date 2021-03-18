Centaur (CNTR) Reaches Market Cap of $17.62 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and $974,789.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

