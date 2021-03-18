Centaur (CNTR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.73 Million

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $17.93 million and $1.73 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.60 or 0.00465452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00061764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00145629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00079186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $359.80 or 0.00612084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,083,333 coins. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

