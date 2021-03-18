Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 80.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 187.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,731. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.80.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

