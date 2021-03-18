Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.66% of Centennial Resource Development worth $11,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.53.

CDEV opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.