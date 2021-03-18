Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.58

Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 3086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,093,000 after buying an additional 43,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,380,000 after buying an additional 61,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 699,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 311,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

