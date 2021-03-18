Centrality Hits Market Cap of $144.10 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Centrality token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market cap of $144.10 million and $10.86 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 78.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00051806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00631583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00024998 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00033811 BTC.

About Centrality

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

