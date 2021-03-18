Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPYYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centrica in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.