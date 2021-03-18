Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.24 and last traded at $16.29. 1,116,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,235,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 2.56.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

