Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 1,194,094 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,686,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

CRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 172,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth $6,151,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

