Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Upgraded to Hold by Needham & Company LLC

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRNT. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $373.19 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 3,050,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,831,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

