Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Position Trimmed by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752,500 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 3.50% of Cerecor worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cerecor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,979,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 247,794 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerecor by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerecor by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerecor alerts:

CERC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,877. Cerecor Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 2,500,000 shares of Cerecor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $6,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Cerecor Profile

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.