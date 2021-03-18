Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.24.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,968,764.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $92.53. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $111.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

