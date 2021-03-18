Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Down 7.1%

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.34 and last traded at $82.71. 855,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,037,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $512,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,968,764.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,888,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,942,000 after buying an additional 1,422,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,425,000 after purchasing an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at $36,384,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

