Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.93. 2,964,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,242,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $997.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,555 shares of company stock worth $4,105,042. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

