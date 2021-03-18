CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) CFO Yaniv Arieli Sells 9,197 Shares

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Yaniv Arieli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of CEVA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00.

Shares of CEVA traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $56.45. 211,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,991.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

