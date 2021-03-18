CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $124.20

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €124.20 ($146.12) and last traded at €121.80 ($143.29), with a volume of 8272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €122.20 ($143.76).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.10 million and a PE ratio of 22.75.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in germany. The company operates through Photofinishing, Retail, Commercial Online Printing, and Other Activities segments. It offers photos and photo books; wall art, such as posters, hard foam panels, canvas collages, on acrylic, and aluminium dibond or sophisticated gallery prints; calendars; greeting cards and folded cards or postcards; instant photos; and photo gifts, including photo mugs, wall clocks, t-shirts, and phone and tablet cases.

