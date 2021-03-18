Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, Chain Guardians has traded 43.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $2.47 or 0.00004293 BTC on popular exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.31 or 0.00456976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00138178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00057923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.66 or 0.00662384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00076206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000476 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,367 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.