Chain Guardians Tops One Day Volume of $3.85 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 75% against the US dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004460 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $25.01 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $273.01 or 0.00465206 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00062153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00145879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00056774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00076877 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.25 or 0.00625807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Chain Guardians Coin Profile

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,367 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

