ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Down 6.4%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.17 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,798,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,588,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. ChampionX’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,977,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after purchasing an additional 757,238 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,585,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,092 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,916,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,174 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,067,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,665,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after purchasing an additional 868,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

