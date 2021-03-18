Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Position Lowered by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,300 shares during the period. Change Healthcare comprises about 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Change Healthcare worth $38,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHNG traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 48,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

