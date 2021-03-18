Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Sold by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,300 shares during the quarter. Change Healthcare makes up approximately 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Senvest Management LLC owned 0.69% of Change Healthcare worth $38,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Change Healthcare by 394.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Several brokerages have commented on CHNG. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

NASDAQ:CHNG traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.83. The stock had a trading volume of 48,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,229,252. Change Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

