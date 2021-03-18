ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,051 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.83% of ChannelAdvisor worth $31,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECOM. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at $2,531,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 111,582 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 670,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 99,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 99.7% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 190,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a market cap of $699.74 million, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 490,424 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECOM shares. B. Riley upped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

