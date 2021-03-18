Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.23

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.23 ($0.13), but opened at GBX 10.60 ($0.14). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 590,755 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Chariot Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

