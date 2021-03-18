Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Acquires $177,165.00 in Stock

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 63,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 506,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CTHR traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.61. 481,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 400,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

