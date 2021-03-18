Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will announce $4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.96. Charter Communications reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $20.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.96 to $22.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.58 to $31.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHTR. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.67.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $2,738,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $3,221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 11.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded down $12.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $629.39. 1,550,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,991. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $364.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $616.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

