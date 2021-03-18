ChartEx Hits One Day Trading Volume of $160,594.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. ChartEx has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $160,594.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded 31.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.00480363 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00152187 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00060238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $373.61 or 0.00678581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00080465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.