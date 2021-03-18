ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Cap Tops $4.47 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $979,453.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 152.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.60 or 0.99825338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00038279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 518.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00078643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.