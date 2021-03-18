ChatCoin (CHAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $918,438.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 162.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $4.50 million and $918,438.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,956.00 or 1.00070666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00038705 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00079101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003091 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.