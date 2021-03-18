Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 464 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after purchasing an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after acquiring an additional 277,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST traded down $4.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $324.42. 42,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.79 and a 200 day moving average of $360.30. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $278.42 and a 12-month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

