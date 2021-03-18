Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 6,856 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 230.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GS traded up $9.95 on Thursday, hitting $354.90. 116,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,805. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $352.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $312.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

