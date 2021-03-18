Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,768,863,000 after purchasing an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,846,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,818,441,000 after purchasing an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.71 on Thursday, reaching $282.74. 108,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $304.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.70.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

