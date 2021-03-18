Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 651,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.42. 16,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $223.62.

