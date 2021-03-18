Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $4.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,572,000 after buying an additional 9,566,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,913,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,195,000 after buying an additional 1,354,028 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.02. The stock had a trading volume of 605,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,585. The firm has a market cap of $491.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $157.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

