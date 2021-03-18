Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.5% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,181,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,639,000 after buying an additional 258,593 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Facebook by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 547,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $149,686,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 48,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.70. The stock had a trading volume of 331,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.77 and its 200 day moving average is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $802.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

