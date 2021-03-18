Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 546,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

