Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 210,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.75 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total value of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.