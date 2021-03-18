Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $26.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,055.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,035.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,758.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

