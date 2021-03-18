Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 12,288 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.21. 605,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,291,789. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $215.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

