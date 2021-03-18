Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,592,025. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $204.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.