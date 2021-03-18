Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 392 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Adobe by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.68.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.40 on Thursday, reaching $440.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,320. The company has a market capitalization of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $479.03. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

