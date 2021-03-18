Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 713 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $139,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Truist lifted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $348.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.23. The company has a market cap of $365.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

