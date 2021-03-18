Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $8.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,155,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.64. The company has a market capitalization of $284.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

