Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Sells $3,077,673.66 in Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of -469.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chegg by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 54,240 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Chegg by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

