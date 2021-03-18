ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) is Opaleye Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Opaleye Management Inc. cut its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. ChemoCentryx makes up about 2.8% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.51% of ChemoCentryx worth $21,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the third quarter worth about $44,319,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after buying an additional 555,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,877,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $28,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 104,185 shares of company stock worth $6,748,686 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 6,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,411. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -83.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

