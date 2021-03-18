Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director David B. Kilpatrick Sells 4,397 Shares

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,553,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,986. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $77.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 892,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.